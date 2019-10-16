'The Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Nick Cannon's Family-Friendly Drinking Game (VIDEO)

The competition on Fox's The Masked Singer continues to rage on, but that doesn't mean there isn't some fun to be had in between the pressure-filled performances.

It's especially easy going for host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. In an exclusive clip from the October 16 episode, Cannon reveals a family-friendly drinking game for the panelists and viewers at home to take part in.

The rules? Anytime he uses a pun about the contestants, people have to drink, and Cannon exhibits this by sharing a few funny phrases after telling people the rules. A nod to the show's constant pun-making, the drinking game can only be done with water in this instance.

In the all-new episode, fans can expect to be dazzled by performances from Flamingo, Black Widow, Leopard, Skeleton, Butterfly and Thingamajig. Viewers will have to tune in to see which celebrities will remain masked as they move forward in the competition, while one singer must remove their disguise.

Check out the fun clip below and don't miss The Masked Singer on Fox every Wednesday to uncover the latest star's identity.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox