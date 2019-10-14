Elizabeth Olsen Talks Getting Emotional in 'Sorry for Your Loss' Season 2 (VIDEO)

In last week's episode of Facebook Watch drama Sorry for Your Loss, Elizabeth Olsen's grief-stricken widow Leigh finally learned to say "I'm sorry for your loss'"back to others while facing the students of her husband Matt's (Mamoudou Athie) old school.

"It's not just her [grief] that she owns," Olsen says. "She really got to see the impact that he made on his school and his students, and I think that's a really beautiful thing to get to see."

Leigh also learned some devastating news about her husband's mindset before his passing, all thanks to the word "Pickle" inscribed on a mural in the school. This news will cause Leigh to breakdown and backslide into her grief, as viewers will see in the October 15 episode.

Olsen, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, sat down in the TV Insider office to discuss what's next for Leigh and her family, and where the series is headed from here.

In this week's episode, Leigh and her brother-in-law Danny (Jovan Adepo) will go on a suicide walk together. "There's humor to be had with this suicide walk in our show as well because there's a little bit of a battle [going on] between Danny and Leigh," Olsen explains, adding: "it's a funny, odd couple-y kind of moment."

Now that Leigh knows how Danny feels about her, will sparks fly between the two? Or will the potential romance fizzle out before it can even begin due to the unfortunate reason for their closeness? Check out the video above to see the full interview with Olsen.