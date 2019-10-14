'Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet Gets Candid on 'Finding Your Roots' (VIDEO)

In the latest episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots, Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. sits down with Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet to take a peek into the actor's past.

Get ready to explore more mysteries, surprises and revelations within the family tree in Season 6 as Finding Your Roots teams up with celebrities like Melissa McCarthy, Jordan Peele, Issa Rae, Justina Machado, Sasheer Zamata, Isabella Rosselini, Anjelica Huston, Gayle King, Nancy Pelosi, RuPaul, Zac Posen, Terry Gross, Marc Maron, Jeff Goldblum, Queen Latifah, Jeffrey Wright, Sigourney Weaver, Amy Ryan, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Batiste, Diane von Furstenburg, Stonestreet and more.

In the exclusive preview clip below, Stonestreet opens up about his father's work ethic, growing up on a farm and how that influenced his own approach to life. "My desire to work on a farm left," Stonestreet begins, before explaining that his work ethic never waned.

"My work ethic," says Stonestreet, "I attribute to my dad and watching my dad work everyday of his life."

But where did Stonestreet's dad get such drive? From his father, as well. "I know my dad tells a story when his dad was dying... my dad told him, 'You left me everything I need and that's the knowledge of knowing how to work,'" the actor recalls.

So, how is Stonestreet living by those words? The actor shares a bit about how he's handling his own life and jobs with those sentiments in mind. Check out the emotional exchange in the clip below and don't miss Stonestreet on Finding Your Roots on PBS.

Finding Your Roots, Tuesdays, 8/7c, PBS, check your local listings