'Liberty: Mother of Exiles' Casts New Light on the Iconic Statue of Liberty

Over four million people visit the Statue of Liberty annually. The most photographed statue in the world, the statue’s meaning is universal and represents freedom, hope and protest to people throughout the world.

HBO's new documentary, Liberty: Mother of Exiles airing on Thursday, October 17, features legendary designer Diane von Furstenberg, “godmother” to the Statue of Liberty, who came to the U.S. from Belgium by boat in the 1970s.

This documentary casts new light on one of America’s most familiar symbols, revealing its little-known history, and celebrating it as an enduring beacon of hope for generations of immigrants.

It begins with the groundbreaking ceremony for a new museum at the base of the Statue of Liberty, and follows von Furstenberg, who led the museum’s fundraising campaign, in her quest to discover how sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi’s dream became a reality and what the statue has meant to generations of people worldwide.

The film reveals the statue’s unexpected history – a story filled with many false starts as well as significant financial and technical challenges that were ultimately solved in innovative ways.

“Making this documentary on the history of the Statue of Liberty, and discovering the layers of passion that made it happen, has been an emotional journey,” says Diane von Furstenberg. “She truly is the symbol of freedom and her torch is a magic wand!”

Liberty: Mother of Exiles, Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 9/8c, HBO