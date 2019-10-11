Worth Watching: 'El Camino' Revisits 'Breaking Bad,' Return of 'Gold Rush,' Drew Carey & Friends on 'American Housewife'

A selective critical checklist of notable Friday TV:

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (streaming on Netflix): Returning to the role that won him three supporting Emmys, Aaron Paul is Breaking Bad's Jesse Pinkman in a two-hour movie sequel that follows Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) hapless protégé as he flees the carnage of the acclaimed 2013 series finale in a desperate bid for freedom. Can he escape authorities long enough to reinvent, if not redeem, himself?

Gold Rush (Discovery, 9/8c): One of cable's most popular series embarks on its 10th season of Klondike exploration with the miners running afoul of water permits. This forces Tony Beets to abandon his Indian River claim and look to his three kids to save the family business, while Rick Ness moves his operation to Keno City in the Yukon. For 25-year-old Parker Schnabel, the clock is ticking for him to mine as much gold as he can in only one season. No one said it would be easy, obviously.

American Housewife (8/7c, ABC): One of ABC's most fondly remembered sitcoms, The Drew Carey Show, stages a mini-reunion around former cast member Diedrich Bader, who plays Housewife husband Greg. He rallies Ryan Stiles (as an environmentalist) and Drew Carey ("Mr. Green") to help convince the school's lunch lady (Kathy Kinney) to make eco-friendly improvements to the cafeteria. Were they ever that responsible in Cleveland?

Inside Friday TV: Just in time for Halloween, Nickelodeon presents a three-week revival of its cult-classic kids' horror show Are You Afraid of the Dark? (7/6c), featuring new members of the Midnight Society… The Emmy-winning reality-competition sensation has moved across the pond, and Logo presents the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK (8/7c), with RuPaul hosting and judging the queens (including the cleverly named Baga Chipz) alongside Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and the ever-amusing Graham Norton… Will she or won't she? Higgins (Perdita Weeks) finally gives Magnum (Jay Hernandez) an answer about becoming his partner on CBS's Magnum P.I. (9/8c)… The new Disney Channel sitcom Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (9/8c) stars actress/musician Kylie Cantrall as 13-year-old Gabby, who takes a job tending to a flock of extraterrestrial children who look like normal kids, and it's up to her to protect their identities… Ghost Hunters Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango are back for a new (in name only) Travel Channel series, Ghost Nation (9/8c), investigating hauntings under a new banner, United Paranormal Research Organization — or UPRO (rhymes with Scooby Doo's "ruh-roh"). First stop: a Tennessee farmhouse whose tenants are witnessing spooky apparitions.