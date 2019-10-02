'Charmed' Sisters on 'Grey's,' 'Cheers' to 'Goldbergs' & More ABC Reunions (VIDEO)

If you're excited about the upcoming cast reunions on ABC's shows, you're in luck because you don't have to wait for a sneak peek at what to expect.

The network released a promo teasing the reunions taking place during the week of October 7, beginning with House on The Good Doctor and ending with Castle on The Rookie.

Other special guest stars include Lake Bell's Wet Hot American Summer costar Michael Ian Black on Bless This Mess, Leighton Meester's real-life husband and former costar Adam Brody (Life Partners, The Oranges) on Single Parents, Romany Malco's Think Like a Man castmate Jerry Ferrara on A Million Little Things, and Ken Jeong's return to Fresh Off the Boat.

The video (below) features at least a glimpse at all the reunions but highlights The Drew Carey Show on American Housewife, Girlfriends on black-ish, Blues Brothers 2000 on The Conners, and Charmed on Grey's Anatomy. And of course, there are nods to the past in each one.

For example, on The Goldbergs, Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt guest star as local customers (who will head to a bar if there isn't enough beer). Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano guest star as sisters on Grey's. As the photos show, Nathan Fillion runs into Seamus Dever on the job (though his old castmate's character looks to be in trouble with the law).

Cast From the Past Week, Begins Monday, October 7, ABC