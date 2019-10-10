'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Katarina Tries to Bleed Red for Information (VIDEO)

Are Red's (James Spader) secrets worth dying for?

That's what Katarina (Laila Robins) wants to know in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek from Friday's episode of The Blacklist. Simply put, the situation looks even more dire than it did at the end of the Season 7 premiere. After all, the human body only holds so much blood and can only lose so much of it.

"This isn't easy for me," she tells him in the clip. But he can help her, she continues, and not in the way he says he has in the past. His assurances that no one knows she's alive aren't enough, either.

"There's only one way to survive," Katarina continues. Watch the clip above to see if she can get what she needs from Red.

"In Episode 2, Katarina manipulates Red into getting him to take her to someone very close to Red and Liz who she knows has the information that she is looking for," executive producer John Eisendrath told TV Insider. "She realizes she cannot get it from Reddington, so she tricks him into getting him to let her get it from someone else."

The Blacklist, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC