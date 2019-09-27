'The Blacklist's EP Teases Katarina's Impact Over Elizabeth & Red in Season 7

Where is international criminal turned FBI asset Raymond Reddington (James Spader)?

When Season 7 of The Blacklist begins, "nobody has any idea Red has been kidnapped and dragged off to who knows where," says exec producer Jon Bokenkamp. The culprit: Russian spy Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins), the supposedly deceased mother of FBI agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) and also Red's former lover.

Soon enough, his loyal lieutenant Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) and the FBI Task Force are scrambling, while Rostova tries to extract details of the mysterious standing order in play known as the Townsend Directive. (Expect more on what that means and who it targets.)

"It's information Red desperately does not want to give, which [explains] why he surrendered to the FBI, asking to see Elizabeth Keen," Bokenkamp says, referring to the series' pilot.

Meanwhile, Katarina tries to insinuate herself into her daughter's and young granddaughter's lives. Will she reveal who she is — and the bombshell that she's very much alive?

The Blacklist, Season 7 Premiere, October 4, 8/7c, NBC