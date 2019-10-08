'The Bachelor's Peter Weber Has Emergency Surgery After Suffering Injury on Set

They say love hurts, but for Peter Weber, that's quite literal.

The Bachelor lead, who's currently filming Season 24 of the ABC series, reportedly underwent emergency surgery after injuring himself on a golf course in Costa Rica. Though the injury was fairly serious (and required 22 stitches!), it did not slow down production. In fact, the 28-year-old is allegedly already back to filming.

So, what exactly happened to Peter from The Bachelor? According to reports, the pilot slipped and fell, cutting his face on cocktail glasses.

View this post on Instagram Peter shares with @theellenshow about how he found out he was #TheBachelor! A post shared by bachelorabc (@bachelorabc) on Sep 18, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT

"He went to step on the cart but fell and and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying," a source told Radar Online.

The outlet also reports that Peter is "pulling through" after his injury.

But despite this minor setback in Peter's journey to find love, the pilot couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to hand out the roses this season. While appearing on the After the Final Rose special back in September, he admitted he's "so grateful" to be given this chance to meet his future wife.

"I feel so grateful right now just to have this opportunity in front of me,” he said. “I feel emotional right now. This is crazy. This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that first person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with. I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to.”

