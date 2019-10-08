'Outlander' Cast Talks Season 5, the War to Come, Adso the Cat & More (VIDEO)

The #Droughtlander is nearly over!

During New York Comic Con 2019, stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan Lacroix, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and David Berry stopped by the TV Insider video suite to chat about what's on the horizon for Season 5 when the series returns next year. Namely — what the heck is our favorite highlander Jamie (Heughan) going to do about his latest orders to hunt down and kill his godfather, Murtagh (Lacroix)?

"Jamie's a man of honor and a man of his word," Heughan explains. "To be on the side of the British for him is certainly going to be an interesting moral dilemma. He's going to find himself between a rock and a hard place."

The cast also discussed what side Lord John Grey (Berry) is on when the Revolutionary War comes, Aunt Jocasta's (Kennedy) current love life dilemma (watch Lacroix's response to an answer at 4:30 — you won't regret it!), and their new furry cast member Adso.

And that's not all! They also talk about what it's like for Jamie and Claire (Balfe) as newly-minted grandparents. Balfe admits: "For Claire, she's very concerned with protecting her family, and that brings in some cool medical stuff for me this season."

Looking forward to hearing about what else is coming up on the Starz time-traveling saga? Check out the video above to see the full Outlander interview.