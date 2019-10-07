'The Walking Dead' Cast on the Season 10 Premiere & Lauren Cohan's Return (VIDEO)

There's many words that could be used to describe The Walking Dead's Season 10 premiere, but just one comes to mind after seeing hourlong episode on AMC: fiery.

Not only did viewers get to see our favorite post-apocalypse survivors training in an epic battle on the beach outside Oceanside, but they also managed to become firefighters when a crashed satellite creates a fire in the territory of their dead-like foes, the Whisperers.

During New York Comic Con, and a few hours after their panel (which now-announced returning star Lauren Cohan crashed!) some of the cast stopped by TV Insider's video suite to chat about the exciting episode, including: Ross Marquand, Josh McDermitt, Cailey Fleming and Seth Gilliam.

The cast discussed everything from the moment Cohan, in disguise, was invited onstage with the cast for a selfie at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theatre by Talking Dead's Chris Hardwick, who was hosting the panel, to Fleming's Judith Grimes getting the first walker kill of the season, to some more pensive moments like Aaron's (Marquand) conversation with Michonne (Danai Gurira) about whether or not the survivors are the heroes or the bad guys.

"I think there's a lot of validity to that thought process of, 'Are you the villain of someone's story?'" Marquand explains. "But I think in this instance, the Whisperers are just bloodthirsty psychos...and [we] are very much the good guys."

Check out the video above for more fun with the cast of zombie series.

The Walking Dead, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC