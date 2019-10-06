First Look: 'Riverdale' Drops Season 4 Trailer at New York Comic Con (VIDEO)

The Falice kiss! The gun-toting Cooper ladies! The Choni of it all!

Riverdale took the stage at New York Comic Con today for a lively chat with some of the town’s parents, who are just as sassy and sexy as the TV teens their raising.

But before Mark Consuelos (Hiram), Marisol Nichols (Hermoine), Molly Ringwald (Mary), Skeet Ulrich (FP), Madchen Amick (Alice) and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa spilled the deets on Season 4 and their various fandom interactions, show lovers packed into the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden got a sneak peek at what’s coming their way. And it’s a LOT.

Opening with scenes from the gut-wrenching season premiere’s goodbye to Luke Perry’s Fred Andrews, the reel then reveals developments romantic, scholastic and, at one point, almost sadistic (seriously, Hiram is so messed up).

It also leaves us with a ton of questions about senior year, certain characters we thought were gone, as well as how far gone Cheryl (Madeleine Petsch) is these days. Leave your hot takes in the comments below!

Riverdale, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 8/7c, The CW