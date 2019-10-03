LeAnn Rimes to Guest Star on HGTV's 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'

HGTV's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot is recruiting country crooner LeAnn Rimes to get involved with the building process as the show helps deserving families.

The singer and songwriter is one of the latest celebrities to join the guest star roster for the home makeover series. Rimes will join new host Jesse Tyler Ferguson (of Modern Family fame) in one of the build projects.

The recipient of the 2009 Academy of Country Music Humanitarian Award, Rimes is no stranger to paying it forward and she'll continue to do so with Extreme Makeover.

Along with volunteer and other special guests and experts including designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe, they'll complete "life-changing home transformations." Rimes' appearance will occur in one of the 10 episodes of the highly anticipated reboot slated to air in early 2020.

"I was an avid fan of the original Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, so when I heard about the reboot on HGTV, I just had to have a hand in it," said Rimes. "It's an honor to help renovate a dream home for a deserving family, and I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work. Let's move that bus, y'all!"

Having sold over 44 million records worldwide, Rimes has solidified her spot in the country music industry. She was also the youngest recipient of a Grammy Award at the age of 14. Among Rimes' music industry accolades, she's also lent her acting skills to various TV films including the 2018 title It's Christmas, Eve which she also executive produced.

HGTV is going extreme! All-new episodes of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition are coming to HGTV in 2020. #HGTVEXTREME pic.twitter.com/AtF9aB3W5A — HGTV (@hgtv) January 15, 2019

"LeAnn is passionate about inspiring people, and she has connected with millions of fans through her music," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "We are excited to have her on our renovation team to make a difference in the lives of these special families."

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is a reboot of the ABC series of the same title which ran from 2003 to 2012. Episodes of the new iteration will be available on demand as well as HGTV Go after airing on the network. The series is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson serve as executive producers.

Don't miss Rimes when she drops in to help out on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition early next year.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Series Premiere, 2020, HGTV