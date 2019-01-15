HGTV Is Reviving 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'

One of TV's most popular home renovation shows, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, is getting the revival treatment on HGTV.

The Home and Garden Television network revealed its plans to produce 10 new episodes of the hit on Tuesday, January 15. At this time, no word has been given in terms of casting — sorry Ty Pennington fans — but the network confirms that episodes will showcase HGTV's own "superstar experts."

As with the original ABC series, each episode will highlight a week over which the team helps complete a custom, top-to-bottom home renovation for a deserving family. The new episodes are expected to premiere in early 2020, giving fans something to look forward to next year.

In the meantime, HGTV has secured the rights to 100 existing episodes from the original series, which ran from 2003 to 2012 on ABC. During the show's peak years on the major network, its Sunday nights garnered as many as 16 million viewers.

"This is a big win for HGTV and we can't wait to put our stamp on it," said Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer, Discovery Inc., the parent company of HGTV. "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was must-see viewing for years because it combined moving stories of families and communities with life-changing home renovations. It's the type of program that taps into every emotion and it's the reason it was so popular with everyone in America."

With this acquisition, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will be available through HGTV on demand and on the HGTV app.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition's new episodes will be produced by Endemol Shine North America with executive producers Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre. The production company also worked on the series when it ran on ABC.

