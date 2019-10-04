'Ghost Adventures' Investigates Chilling Tales of 'Serial Killer Spirits'

In Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley embark on a terrifying cross-country journey to document if evil energy lingers within the infamous locations associated with America’s notorious serial killers.

The four-part miniseries premieres Saturday, October 5 on Travel Channel. As they delve into each case, they will retrace the killer’s steps, visit known hangouts and speak with leading experts to gain insight on why these sociopaths committed their evil acts.

Every Saturday throughout October, viewers will follow the Ghost Adventures crew members as they investigate locations such as killer clown John Wayne Gacy’s prison cell, HH Holmes’ murder house and the Squirrel Cage Jail, which housed the vicious Jake Bird.

The crew will also study the Anson Call House, an abandoned building that many believe has ties to Ted Bundy’s terror spree during the 1970s.

Here's a rundown of the four hour-long episodes:

"H.H. Holmes Murder House" - Premieres Saturday, October 5 at 9/8c

Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew investigate the Irvington, Indiana, home where H.H. Holmes, America’s first serial killer, killed a nine-year-old boy. The current owner believes dark and sinister forces have overtaken the property, leaving her vulnerable to possession.

"John Gacy Prison" - Premieres Saturday, October 12 at 9/8c

Zak Bagans and the crew head to Illinois in search of the spirit of infamous serial killer John Gacy. Their investigation leads them to the Old Joliet Prison, where they hope to come face-to-face with the Killer Clown himself.

"Axe Killer Jail "- Premieres Saturday, October 19 at 9/8c

Zak Bagans and the team travel to Council Bluffs, Iowa, to investigate the jail that once held Jake Bird, a prolific serial killer who may have killed as many as 46 people and was said to have placed a deadly curse on the men who convicted him.

"Ted Bundy Ritual House" - Premieres Saturday, October 26 at 9/8c

Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures team investigate an abandoned house in Bountiful, Utah, where locals claim notorious serial killer Ted Bundy murdered one of his victims. Overloaded with satanic rituals and violence, the home is drenched in a dark, sinister energy.

Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits, Premiere, Saturday, October 5, 9/8c, Travel Channel