Jennifer Lopez & Shakira to Headline 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The 2020 Super Bowl just got a whole lot hotter with two of music's biggest names taking over the halftime show.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline next year's performance with both making the announcement via Twitter on Thursday, September 26.

The singers known for their dance moves and bold fashion will hit the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

"Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥," Jennifer Lopez wrote on Twitter, posting it alongside a photo of herself and Shakira. She also tagged the fellow artist as well as #PepsiHalftime and #SuperBowlLIV.

As for Shakira, she wrote in her Twitter post, "It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!" She also tagged #nosvemosMiami and #happybirthdaytomeee along with @JLo.

No word on if any other artists will join them, but as is Super Bowl tradition, surprise guests are part of the fun. In the meantime, stay tuned this football season to see who will join Shakira and J. Lo on the field next February.

Super Bowl 2020, Sunday, February 2, 2020, Fox