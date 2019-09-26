TV Insider Podcast: Walton Goggins on Trading Darker Roles for CBS Sitcom 'The Unicorn'

If there's a new comedy to watch this fall television season, CBS' The Unicorn is one you should make sure to add to your very busy DVR.

The series focuses on widower Wade (Walton Goggins), who is doing his best to raise his two daughters as the one-year anniversary of his wife's death approaches. While the subject matter sounds dour, the series is anything but — it brings the laughs, as well as a sensitive and endearing performance by Goggins.

The actor, best known for edgier and darker TV roles in series like Justified and Sons of Anarchy and films like Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, is well aware this may seem like a bit of a departure for him. But, as he tells us on a new episode of the TV Insider Podcast, it's not as much as you'd think.

In this interview from the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Goggins talks with our Jim Halterman about the definition of a 'unicorn' in the dating world (yes, Wade will step back into dating) and how he personally relates to the character.

The Unicorn airs Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c on CBS.

