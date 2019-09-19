TV Insider Podcast: Mandy Moore Talks 'This Is Us' Season 4 & Her First Emmy Nom

Get your tissues ready!

No, there aren't tears on this episode of the TV Insider Podcast but we do dive deep into the new season of NBC's This Is Us with star Mandy Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson at multiple stages in her life. And from what she tells us during the chat, Season 4 will surprise us in more ways than one.

During the conversation, Moore talked about some of her tricks for playing Rebecca at an older age and if we'll hear Rebecca sing again soon. Plus, she weighed in on how Rebecca and Kate (Chrissy Metz) will get along (or not!) now that Rebecca and second husband Miguel (Jon Huertas) have moved to L.A. to be closer to Kate, Toby (Chris Sullivan), and the new baby.

Of course, the podcast episode would not be complete without Damian Holbrook offering some of his Cheers and Jeers for what we're seeing on television now. Will Fox's BH90210, Netflix's The Dark Crystal series and Good Morning America's third hour get cheers or jeers? Listen here and find out!

This Is Us, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 9/8c, NBC

