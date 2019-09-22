Emmy Awards 2019: See the List of Winners

Television's biggest night is finally here: The 2019 Emmys are about to begin!

On Sunday, September 22, Fox is airing the 71st Annual Emmy Awards, honoring the standouts of the small-screen from the last year — Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, The Handmaid's Tale, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and more — are up for the big awards.

Follow along with us as we update the winners live. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Henry Winkler - Barry

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Stephen Root - Barry

Tony Hale - Veep

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Olivia Colman - Fleabag

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Sian Clifford - Fleabag

Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Sarah Goldberg - Barry

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader - Barry — WINNER

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag — WINNER

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul's Drag Race — WINNER

Top Chef

The Voice

Nailed It!

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Patricia Arquette - The Act — WINNER

Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us

Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon

Vera Farmiga - When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Billy Porter - Pose

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Emilia Clarke - Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder

Mandy Moore - This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Benicio del Toro - Escape at Dannemora

Mahershala Ali - True Detective

Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora

Amy Adams - Sharp Objects

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Aunjanue Ellis -When They See Us

Niecy Nash - When They See Us

Joey King - The Act

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

Chris Sullivan - This Is Us

Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen - Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly - House of Cards

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Lena Headey - Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner - Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones

Julia Garner - Ozark

Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve

Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal

Paul Dano - Escape at Dannemora

Michael Kenneth Williams - When They See Us

John Leguizamo - When They See Us

Asante Blackk - When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl

Outstanding Comedy Series

Veep

Barry

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fleabag

Russian Doll

The Good Place

Schitt's Creek