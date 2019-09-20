The Sharks Return to Find the Next Big Idea in 'Shark Tank' Season 11 (VIDEO)

Are you ready for the next great idea out of Shark Tank?

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at Season 11, which features a new group of dreamers eager to change their lives by securing business deals that potentially make them millionaires.

The ABC entrepreneurial-themed reality show has already inspired and changed the lives of hundreds of people and launched household names and successful companies. In the trailer, some of the Sharks share their thoughts on the "freedom" and "power" of being an entrepreneur.

"There's a sense of empowerment that you can't get when you work for somebody else," Mark Cuban says.

'Shark Tank' Success Stories From the Show's First Decade on TV (PHOTO) The ABC reality show turns 10 years old on August 9, and it's changed a lot of entrepreneurs' lives over this past decade.

"No one can fire you," Robert Herjavec adds. "No one's going to tell you what to do. It's all up to you."

Watch the trailer above for a look at the new season, including a couple of the conflicts to come as well as the introduction of new Shark and founder and CEO of KIND Daniel Lubetzky.

Other guest Sharks for Season 11 include founder and CEO of Stitch Fix Katrina Lake, international tennis star and creator of Sugarpova Maria Sharapova, and co-founder and CEO of 23andMe Anne Wojcicki. Smartwater and Vitaminwater brand builder Rohan Oza and co-founder and CEO of RSE Ventures Matt Higgins will also return.

Shark Tank, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 9/8c, ABC