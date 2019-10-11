'Gold Rush' Season 10 Will See 'a Serious Change' for Everyone

Big bucks or bankruptcy? Fortunes flip for the scrappy Yukon miners in Season 10 of Discovery's most popular show, Gold Rush.

"There's a crisis going on in the Klondike," says executive producer James Bates. "Everyone faces a serious change."

The drama revolves around … water licenses. Established miner Tony Beets fails to obtain one and must abandon the Indian River claim where he’s invested millions. "He's taking a big hit and struggling to keep his empire afloat," Bates says.

Beets goes to Paradise Hill, where he started out 30 years ago. When his kids stake their own claims, youngest Mike surprises everyone by besting siblings Kevin and Monica, spurring a rivalry.

That's not the only table turning. "Tony, who has been a tough landlord and stopped Parker [Schnabel] from mining his own ground two years in a row, has to ask Parker for a favor," Bates teases. The young gun may balk, since he has just one year left on his license to mine an area that ordinarily takes two. "He's invested half a million," Bates says, adding, "If he doesn't [finish], he'll be leaving gold in the ground. So he puts the pressure on his crew, and there are consequences."

Adventurous Rick Ness (above) opts to relocate to Keno City, site of legendary monster nuggets. "It's one of these Wild West abandoned gold mining towns with a population of about six people," Bates says. Maybe No. 7 will be lucky?

Gold Rush, Season 10 Premiere, Friday, October 11, 9/8c, Discovery