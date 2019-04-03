Dozer Dave Returns in 'Gold Rush' Spinoff 'Dave Turin's Lost Mine'

Two years ago, Dave Turin left the mining world, setting out on new ventures. And now, the fan-favorite from Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush is making his return to the network.

In the brand-new series Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, premiering Friday, April 5, Turin goes on his own thrilling pursuit of gold.

Turin spent years working alongside Todd Hoffman and earned the nickname “Dozer Dave” after spending countless hours bulldozing in the quest for gold. After his departure from Gold Rush, people around the country started reaching out to Dave, asking for his help resurrecting their failing mines.

Now, Dave is planning a spectacular return to gold mining, as he searches for a lost and abandoned mine to resurrect, and chases the gold the old-timers left behind.

Using his expertise, and the backing of financiers, Dave is on a mission to become his own mine boss and make his fortune in the new series.

Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine, Premieres Friday, April 5, 10/9c, Discovery