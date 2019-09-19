'Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons & Mayim Bialik Team up for Fox Comedy

Sheldon and Amy are together again!

The Big Bang Theory alums Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are working together on a new comedy with a series commitment from Fox, Variety reported. They'll serve as executive producers on Carla, and Bialik will star as the titular character. It is set to premiere in fall 2020.

Carla is described as "a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want and still be happy," which "is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY."

"In pursuing a hand-crafted approach to our scripted development, Charlie and I knew Carla, written by Darlene Hunt, was a project with great potential that could become the centerpiece of our comedy slate — and Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik coming to Fox Entertainment is obviously an enormous part of that equation," president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment Michael Thorn said. "Carla is an unapologetically big, broad multi-cam with a strong female point-of-view, pushing the format in a way that will be distinctive."

Fox's comedy lineup for the 2019-2020 season features old and new series including Bless the Harts, Bob's Burgers, Duncanville, Family Guy, Last Man Standing, and The Simpsons.

Parsons and Bialik's Big Bang Theory aired its series finale in May. He starred on the series all 12 seasons, while she joined the cast in the Season 3 finale.

Carla, Fall 2020, Fox