'Bachelor in Paradise's Caelynn Takes Fans Inside Van Life With Dean (VIDEO)

It's a new life for Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who recently confirmed she's been living (at least, part-time) in a van with Bachelor in Paradise co-star Dean Unglert on the reunion show Tuesday evening.

The couple, who briefly broke up while filming the ABC series, seemed happier than ever during the tell-all special, admitting that they've been traveling together and getting to know one another better — all inside the close quarters of Dean's mobile home.

If you're wondering what life is like inside Dean's van, you're not alone. Lucky for us, the new couple filmed an adorable video together giving fans a "tour" (using that word lightly) of their living space — and it's a sight to be seen.

"Welcome to my crib," Dean says, before showing viewers the mattress, "entertainment area," and Caelynn's weighted blanket, which she apparently uses "for her anxiety from dating a guy who lives in a van."

Dean also shows off drawers that he built himself as well as the storage space where he keeps his clothes. In the clip, he jokes that he has to throw away all of Caelynn's makeup because they don't have any room to store it.

Lastly, there's a bed frame on top of the van, which Dean says he'll sleep in if the couple gets into a fight.

"I guess that would be our version of 'the couch', I could set up an air mattress up there," he jokes.

It seems as though living in such a small space together really bonded the new couple. After the finale, Caelynn took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her new boyfriend along with the caption, "We were never good at hiding our relationship... I’m happy we don’t have to anymore ❤️."

Congrats to the happy couple!

