'Arrow': Willa Holland to Return in Recurring Role in Season 8

The final season returns continue to roll in.

Willa Holland is reprising her role as Thea Queen, Oliver's (Stephen Amell) sister, and recurring in Arrow's 10-episode eighth season, TVLine reports. It's unclear how many episodes she'll appear in.

"We are thrilled to have Willa back in our final season," showrunner Beth Schwartz said.

Holland was last seen on-screen in the series' 150th episode as part of the milestone's documentary about vigilantes in Star City. However, the last time Oliver saw her was in Season 6, when she left with Roy (Colton Haynes) and Nyssa (Katrina Law) to destroy the remaining Lazarus Pits.

We've since seen both of her traveling companions. Haynes was part of the present and future storylines in Season 7, though it was never revealed how he came to exile himself on Lian Yu or what happened between him and Thea or where Thea was in 2040. We do know that Thea used a Pit to bring him back, leading to his rage issues in both times. And Nyssa was seen training Oliver and Felicity's (Emily Bett Rickards) daughter, Mia (Katherine McNamara), as part of a montage in the Season 7 episode, "Star City 2040."

Will Thea be part of both the present and future timelines? We'll have to wait and see.

Holland isn't the only major return for the CW drama's final episodes. Colin Donnell (Tommy Merlyn), Susanna Thompson (Moira Queen), Josh Segarra (Adrian Chase), John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn), Byron Mann (Yao Fei), and Rila Fukushima (Tatsu Yamashiro/Katana) will all be appearing.

Arrow, Eighth and Final Season Premiere, Tuesday, October 15, 9/8c, The CW