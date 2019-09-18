John Paul Jones & Tayshia Give Relationship Update Post-'Bachelor in Paradise' Reunion

Despite breaking up during the September 10 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones are now giving their relationship another shot.

The couple announced they’re back together during the Season 6 reunion, which aired on Tuesday, September 17. And, not only are they back on, but Tayshia’s the one who initiated their reunion!

In fact, following Paradise, Tayshia decided to fly all the way to Maryland to ask JPJ if he’d be willing to get back together. Of course, John Paul Jones said yes, and the two announced they’re boyfriend and girlfriend in front of Chris Harrison and the studio audience.

View this post on Instagram TAYPJ for the win! 😋 A post shared by TAYSHIA ADAMS🌻 (@tayshiaaa) on Sep 17, 2019 at 10:08pm PDT

After the reunion, the couple explained to Us Weekly why they initially ended things and then decided to try again.

“I think we were kind of forcing things a little bit and I think she made the mature decision to postpone it a little bit. She had every right to feel the way that she felt. Everything unfolds in such a short period of time and it’s difficult to do,” John Paul Jones said.

“I think it’s a little bit unrealistic to jump to, you know, that big of a commitment in that short period of time. I can’t force somebody to want to be with you. I’m not gonna beg her to go with me.”

Though they are doing long-distance at the moment, JPJ is contemplating moving to Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram Surprise! A post shared by John Paul Jones (@johnpauljonesjohnpauljones) on Sep 17, 2019 at 7:52pm PDT

“I think moving to L.A. is potentially in the horizon. That would make our dating situation easier. We’re just taking it one day at a time,” he said.

But despite their reveal as a couple, Bachelor spoiler blogger Reality Steve shared on his Twitter on Tuesday, September 17 that his sources maintain Tayshia and JPJ no longer together.

"This reunion show filmed August 27th. Chris and Katie are still together today. Tayshia and JPJ are not together anymore,” he tweeted.

However, Tayshia shut down Steve’s claims on Instagram after a fan commented “Reality Steve says y’all are no longer together.”

Adams responded, “guess what…he’s wrong!!!!”

Steve then double-downed on the split rumors, writing on Twitter, “I see what Tayshia and JPJ are posting. I’m just telling you what I’m hearing.”

Guess we’ll have to wait and see if Tayshia and John Paul Jones are really meant to be or if it’s all just one big showmance!