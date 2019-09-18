'The Masked Singer' First Look: The Panelists & Host Preview Season 2 (VIDEO)

The Masked Singer was a huge hit with viewers during its first season, and it's sure to keep fans scratching their heads again in Season 2 when they'll face having to guess which celebrities are behind the disguises.

Thankfully, they won't have to wait long for the next round of contestants, as the show returns Wednesday, September 25. TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the competition with a special featurette clip.

"The Masked Singer is a music competition show but on a whole new level," panelist Jenny McCarthy exclaims at the beginning of the segment, which offers a look at various contestants participating this year.

"This season is even better than the last," Ken Jeong explains as clips of singers known only by their disguises Flamingo, Rottweiler, Butterfly, Egg and more are shown. "Celebrities are throwing their voices. They're changing their physical traits, anything they can do to make us not guess correctly," Robin Thicke adds.

And don't get them started on the costumes! See what they're teasing about the participants, what fans can expect from the performances and much more in the clip below. Plus, catch The Masked Singer's second season when it debuts this fall on Fox.

The Masked Singer, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, Fox