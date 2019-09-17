How Many More Emmys Can 'Game of Thrones' Win?

Game of Thrones began an early winning streak this year at the Creative Arts Emmys, where it raked in 10 awards. As the 71st Annual Emmy Awards approach, the question remains — how many Emmys can the drama win for its divisive final season?

Thrones managed to earn 32 nods at this year's ceremony and with 10 awards given there's only so many more the hit show can garner. Among the categories yet to be awarded, the cast and crew have filled up the major nominations.

Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Writing and Directing have yet to be revealed. Among those categories, Thrones holds 14 nominations including four in Supporting Actress, three in Supporting Actor and Directing as well as one nod in each of the other categories mentioned above.

At best, with seven categories left in the lineup, the best that Thrones can do is sweep what's left earning them seven additional Emmys with those awarded prior to Sunday's broadcast. In total, they'd have 17 — a number nothing less than exceptional.

Ultimately, it's unrealistic to assume that the drama will sweep in every category for which they're nominated, especially knowing Season 8 was met with such mixed reactions from critics and fans alike.

Those still eligible to take home gold include stars Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Alfie Allen and Gwendoline Christie in the acting categories. Creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are nominated in both the directing and writing categories, while other directors nominated include David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik.

They may not have claimed the Iron Throne in the end, but can these nominees reign supreme on Emmy night?

71st Annual Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 22, 8/7c, Fox