'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader'? Find out by Testing Your Knowledge (QUIZ)

Nickelodeon's Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader continues to test everyday adults with elementary knowledge that proves harder to answer when put on the spot.

In the game show's latest installment, an EMT was put to the test with questions about history, math, grammar and more. With the help of school-aged kids, contestants try their best to prove they're are in fact smarter than -- or at least as smart as -- a 5th grader.

Below, we're giving you the chance to test your own skills with a quiz made up of the questions from 5th Grader's most recent episode.

Can you answer questions about planets and translate music lingo? Are you able to do math problems in your head? If so you may just win this thing. Find out by taking the test and don't miss Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader on Nickelodeon.

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, Fridays, 7/6c, Nickelodeon