'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader'? Find Out If You Can Beat the Latest Champ (QUIZ)

One of TV's most beloved game shows has returned for more academic fun in Nickelodeon's Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader.

Kicking the fun off with a night of back-to-back episodes on Friday, September 6, 5th Grader put its adult contestants to the test with challenging questions stemming from today's elementary curriculum.

One contestant — Alfred, an assistant dean at Yale — won the $100,000 grand prize and was able to declare himself smarter than a 5th grader. The occasion was a first for the series since its move to Nickelodeon and one of the few times for the game show's history.

Below put yourself to the test and find out if you're smarter than a 5th grader or just as smart as the recent champion Alfred by taking quizzes based on the back-to-back episodes from Friday below.

Don't miss Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader on Nickelodeon and check back here each Monday to find out if you're smart enough to beat the most recent games.

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, Fridays, 7/6c, Nickelodeon