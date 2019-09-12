Go to the Depths of a Thrilling Mystery with 'Loch Ness Monster: New Evidence'

Tales of a monster lurking beneath the waves of Loch Ness have terrified people in the Scottish Highlands for centuries. Now, Dr. Neil Gemmell of the University of Otago in New Zealand, uses a cutting-edge scientific technique called environmental DNA (eDNA) to unravel this centuries-old mystery.

The global premiere of the two-hour special, Loch Ness Monster: New Evidence, airs Sunday, September 15 on Travel Channel.

This is an exclusive first look at Gemmell’s high-tech monster hunt, as he carries out experiments, talks to eyewitnesses and investigates the incredible history of the Loch Ness monster.

Gemmell and his team collected water samples from all over the loch, which were filtered for DNA fragments. If there’s monster DNA in the loch, Gemmell will find it. He’ll put the leading theories to the ultimate scientific test.

Is Nessie a giant sturgeon or catfish as many contend? Could it be a new, undiscovered species of large eel? Is it a lost relic of the dinosaur era that captured the world’s imagination in the infamous, black and white “Surgeon’s Photo,” taken in 1934?

Gemmell’s stunning evidence is sure to launch a new chapter in the search for the Loch Ness monster.

