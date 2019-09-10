9/11 TV: A Programming Roundup of 2019 Specials, Documentaries & More

As we look back to 18 years ago and the September 11, 2001 attacks, television is looking to honor the heroes that rose, the family members who perished, and more with special programming.

HBO takes a look at the day in history through the eyes of the high school students who witnessed the event take place in New York. Meanwhile, Nat Geo and History's documentaries take flight with a look at Air Force One and the air traffic controllers who helped reroute planes.

Below, we're rounding up where to watch documentaries, specials and more this 9/11. Scroll down for your definitive guide.

Remembering 9/11 Ceremony

Airs Tuesday, 8:30am/7:30am c, NBC

Beginning early on Wednesday morning, viewers can tune in to watch the live memorial ceremony from New York City as family members of victims gather for a reading of their names and moments of silence.

In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11

Documentary premiere, 9/8c, HBO

This documentary follows the perspective of eight former Stuyvesant High students who stood witness to the devastating event back in 2001. Their school was four blocks from the World Trade Center, putting them at the center of the chaos. Hear their tales of finding their way home and their thoughts on the backlash shown towards minority communities following the attacks.

9/11: Inside Air Force One

Documentary premiere, 9/8c, History

Featuring interviews with George W. Bush and Dick Cheney, this documentary event takes a look inside of Air Force One, as well as the command centers and underground bunkers used by nation's leaders. Plus, the transcript between the military and civilian high command — which was previously classified — is highlighted. See the day unfold through the eyes of those in charge for a new perspective.

9/11: Control the Skies

Documentary premiere, 11/10c, Nat Geo

This two-hour documentary tells the story of Nav Canada's Gander air traffic controllers in Gander, Newfoundland, who were responsible for diverting international flights that could no longer land in the United States or Canada. Find out how they were able redirect and successfully land 224 plans transporting 33,000 passengers in a small area with a mere population of 10,000.