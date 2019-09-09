BET Networks & Tyler Perry Reveal BET+ Launch Date

After it was announced earlier this yeart, an actual debut date has been revealed.

BET+ will open for business beginning Thursday, September 19, with access to more the 1,000 hours of ad-free content including original series and Tyler Perry's complete library of work from film, television, stage and beyond. The service is available for the monthly price of $9.99, and can be accessed at bet.com/betplus.

Along with Perry, content created by Tracy Oliver, Will Packer, and more Hollywood heavyweights is included in the slate being rolled out.

"We are thrilled to offer a streaming experience of content curated for the underserved African American audience with BET+. African Americans have a higher SVOD adoption rate than any other consumer base on the market, which is why BET+ is a natural complement of BET's linear network, which has been and continues to be the leading home of black culture for decades,” said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks.

"In our first year, we will release a BET+ original project almost every month, adding to our lineup of deep and diverse content," said Devin Griffin, General Manager BET+. "We're focused on super-serving lovers of Black stories by working with top talent, and supporting fresh new voices, on both sides of the camera."

BET+ offers consumers content from today's leading African American creators and stars in the form of dramas, sitcoms, film, stand-up, and specials. The platform will launch with several firsts including the new series adaptation First Wives Club from executive producer Tracy Oliver and starring Jill Scott.

Will Packer's series Bigger, original series from Perry, the beloved comedy Martin, Comic View and more will also be available with the BET+ launch.

Also set to debut during the first year of the service is the original film Sacrifice starring Paula Patton, and a reimagining of the docuseries American Gangster. Stand-up specials will feature stars such as D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin, Nick Cannon, Sasheer Zamata, Lil Rel, and more.

Don't miss a thing — BET+ arrive September 19.