'Shameless's Boss on Where We Pick Up With the Gallaghers in Season 10

Here's how the large, dysfunctional Gallagher clan in Shameless is faring six months after eldest sibling — and default matriarch — Fiona (Emmy Rossum, who exited the series) fled Chicago for places unknown in the Season 9 finale.

Frank fakes it.

Though his broken leg has healed, the smarmy Gallagher dad (William H. Macy) "doesn't want the doctors [who are] prescribing pain medications to believe he's recovered," says exec producer John Wells.

Debbie tries to be the new Fiona.

Before leaving, Fi gave her sister, teen mom Debbie (Emma Kenney), $50,000 to help keep the struggling family afloat. As holder of the purse strings, "she's enjoying her power," says Wells.

Lip needs Parenthood 101.

Frank's eldest son (Jeremy Allen White), a new pop, "desperately wants to be a good father," says Wells. He turns to mommy and me classes.

Ian is a free man.

After brother Ian (returning series regular Cameron Monaghan) clashes with boyfriend Mickey (Noel Fisher) behind bars (domestic bliss is hard to find in a 10-by-6 cell, notes Wells), he gets sprung. But his parole officer (Rachel Dratch) tries to force him into a scam.

Carl applies to the police academy.

The reformed sibling and military school grad (Ethan Cutkosky) will lie on his application, in true Shameless fashion.

Shameless, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, November 10, 9/8c, Showtime