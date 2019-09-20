Will 'JAG's Harm & Mac Get Closure in the 'NCIS: LA' Season Premiere?

ISIS. Missiles. Spies. Just another day at the office for the NCIS: Los Angeles team, whom we last saw scattered around the globe up against those very perils.

The high-octane Season 11 premiere picks up immediately, with one item on the agenda: Stop the false-flag operation that could bring on World War III.

Saving the day also reunites JAG's beloved military officers Harm and Mac (David James Elliott and Catherine Bell). The exes "are forced into a situation where their skill sets are needed," executive producer Scott Gemmill explains.

The characters appeared individually in LA's May finale but haven't been seen together since the 1995–2005 drama (and NCIS franchise mother ship) ended. "These two people clearly loved each other, and [life got in the way]," he adds. "They've never really found closure."

In other couples news, the unit's Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) adjust to married life, and Gemmill says producers are "working on" romantic storylines for special agents Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and widower Sam (LL Cool J).

Badass boss Hetty (Linda Hunt, back on a regular basis after a car accident sidelined her last season) is the wild card. "Hetty, like always, is going to be full of surprises," Gemmill says. "Linda's up for anything."

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 9:30/8:30c, CBS