5 Things to Expect From the 'Blue Bloods' Season 10 Premiere

With New York City's favorite cop family heading into a 10th season of Sunday dinners, solidarity and (short-lived) dissension — plus a bit of crime-solving and prosecuting — Blue Bloods executive producer Kevin Wade shares the latest Reagan headlines.

First up: the drama's season premiere, Episode 200.

Frank invites an outsider to Sunday dinner!

You don't expect the police commissioner (Tom Selleck) to break the precedent of family or fiancés only at the Reagans' weekly culinary klatch. But Frank has a soft spot for his old beat partner Lenny Ross (Treat Williams), says Wade, "from when they rode the mean streets together in the '80s. Lenny is back in town with yet another dilemma Frank ends up having to solve."

Danny and the medium meet again

As psychic Maggie Gibson (a returning Callie Thorne) and the formerly skeptical detective (Donnie Wahlberg) pursue a predator targeting young women, their connection grows — and so does the danger. "In beseeching [police] to help solve an old murder, Maggie ends up in harm's way," Wade says.

Jamie and Eddie face challenges as newlyweds

NYPD guidelines say married couples shouldn't work in the same precinct, so the sergeant (Will Estes) and beat cop (Vanessa Ray) "offer their commanding officer some options" to skirt the policy, Wade says.

On the other hand, he adds, while apartment-hunting, they learn about a legally iffy discount "based on what their name is and what their jobs are." What building wouldn't seem safe with tenants in law enforcement who have a direct line to the top?

Erin gains power in the DA's office

The ambitious prosecutor (Bridget Moynahan) has become "the right hand of the district attorney [Aasif Mandvi]," Wade reveals. "She no longer makes excuses for policies that rankle over at One Police Plaza; she owns them."

Nicky decides her future

Last season, Erin's daughter (Sami Gayle) worked for a civil rights organization, but mostly she's leaned toward Reagan tradition: attending law school or joining the force. "She announces her decision at a Sunday dinner," says Wade. "I think it will come as a surprise."

Blue Bloods, Season 10 Premiere, Friday, September 27, 10/9c, CBS