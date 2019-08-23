8 ‘Blue Bloods’ Characters We Hope Return in Season 10 (PHOTOS)

Sadly, Linda is dead, and this is a procedural drama, not a sci-fi or fantasy series, so there’s no bringing her back to life. That being said, we wouldn’t mind getting a flashback of some sort that brings her back to the Reagan table for one last family dinner.

He wouldn’t be mayor anymore (or again), but it would be interesting to see what the dynamic would be like between him and Frank precisely for that reason. Plus, with Arrow‘s final season only 10 episodes, he could return in the back half of Season 10, depending on his schedule.

Now that Eddie’s part of the Reagan family, it only makes sense that we see her side of the family more, too. Plus, we thoroughly enjoyed her scenes with Frank last season and think it would be entertaining to see her interacting more with the rest of her son-in-law’s relatives.

Jack’s relationships with his ex-wife and the rest of the family are tricky, but he’s been a recurring player for multiple seasons and it’s always entertaining to see Erin go up against him.

We finally met Abigail Baker’s husband in Season 9, when he was shot. Considering how long Abigail has been part of Frank’s inner circle, maybe it’s time to see a bit more of him not right before being shot or in a hospital bed.

Eddie may not trust her father, but he is still part of her life. Now that we’ve finally met him, let’s hope he’s not a one-and-done character.

We so enjoy when Henry gets in on investigations, and it was through one that hit close to home (as in, his doorstep) that he met his neighbor, Donna, and ended up being there for her during a tough family time. We wouldn’t mind seeing her again or, perhaps, getting to know other people in his neighborhood.

He married Jamie and Eddie (off-screen), and he’s appeared at least once in each of the past three seasons. It would be strange if he doesn’t make an appearance in Season 10.

The Reagan family has, for the most part, remained the same over the past nine seasons of Blue Bloods.

However, some characters have come and gone over the years, and there are a few familiar faces we’d like to see back in some shape or form in the upcoming 10th season. (We’re not including anyone who has appeared in various social media posts though like Donnie Wahlberg‘s revealing behind-the-scenes photo from an upcoming Season 10 family dinner.)

Blue Bloods, Season 10 Premiere, Friday, September 27, 10/9c, CBS