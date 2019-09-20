Will 'Hawaii Five-0' Season 10 Include a McGarrett & Quinn Romance?

Season 10 of the crime procedural starts off with the aftermath of a big bang — the gunshot that rang out in the last moments of May's finale.

With the victim quickly identified, Five-0 Lt. Cdr. Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) and his Hawaii Five-0 team turn their attention to tracking down an assassin who's targeting local mob bosses.

They have some new help: former staff sergeant with the Army Criminal Investigation Command Quinn Liu (Katrina Law). Recently demoted for insubordination, Liu proves herself to McGarrett by helping solve the case and eventually becomes a member of Five-0, says executive producer Peter Lenkov, who hasn't ruled out a potential office romance: "Right now it's strictly professional [between them, but] what works for us is seeing how people connect and then writing to that."

One thing viewers can be sure of: More crossovers between Five-O and fellow Aloha State–set Magnum P.I., which airs right after. Supporting characters like Dr. Noelani Cunha (Kimee Balmilero) will appear on both shows. "The two worlds coexist," says Lenkov. "It's a lot of fun figuring out how to connect stories."

Hawaii Five-0, Season 10 Premiere, Friday, September 27, 8/7c, CBS