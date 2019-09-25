The Growing Pains of 'Young Sheldon' in Season 3

Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) smarts have landed him in East Texas' Medford High School, but the 10-year-old genius still has a long way to go, both physically and emotionally.

We plotted the stories from the third season of the Big Bang Theory prequel, Young Sheldon, on a growth chart to show the changes in store.

Growth Spurt

When Sheldon's mentor, Dr. John Sturgis (Wallace Shawn), is admitted to a psychiatric hospital after suffering a breakdown in May's finale, Sheldon's protective mom, Mary (Zoe Perry), struggles with how to tell him the news and then help him cope with the loss.

Good Progress

Sturgis' absence means no more college physics classes for Sheldon. What's a boy to do? Reveals exec producer Steven Molaro, "Sheldon furthers his education by setting up his own secret classroom in a broom closet [at school]."

Baby Steps

Sheldon isn't the only one who's maturing. His older brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan), gets a job! Says Molaro: "We'll see Georgie's early entrepreneurial spirit when he goes door to door selling Texas snow globes." (Fans of The Big Bang Theory know he goes on to become a successful tire salesman.)

Young Sheldon, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 8/7c, CBS