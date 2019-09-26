'Supernatural's Final Season Will Bring Back the Winchesters' Dead Allies

The demon-slaying, world-saving Winchesters, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), plus angel Castiel (Misha Collins), have reached their final season, but plenty of adventures have yet to play out.

As in the opening moments of Supernatural Season 15, which picks up where we left the heroes — surrounded by ghouls unleashed from hell by a furious God (Rob Benedict).

Their immediate mission is "how to put these hell ghosts back where they belong before they do too much damage," says executive producer Andrew Dabb.

Within that monster mash are not only villains dispatched by the brothers in earlier seasons, but also slain allies like prophet Kevin (Osric Chau) and deaf hunter Eileen (Shoshannah Stern).

As for the less-than-holy deity — could half-angel Jack (Alexander Calvert), killed at last season’s end, be resurrected and take him on?

Supernatural, 15th and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, October 10, 8/7c, The CW