'SEAL Team' & 'S.W.A.T.' EPs Preview a Doubleheader of Season 3 Heroics

SEAL Team

"How am I doing?" Bravo team Master Chief Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), fresh off a successful mission in Pakistan, wondered on the Season 2 finale. Exec producer John Glenn says that question will be key as the recently widowed soldier moves forward.

Trouble Ahead

This year's missions (which, Glenn notes, are based on actual covert operations) take the unit to the South China Sea, Yemen, and their first stop, Serbia, where the cast shot on location. There, they hunt for an elusive bomb maker.

New Faces

Vic Lopez (Lucca De Olveira), a capable newbie with "killer tactical proficiency," isn't fitting in, Glenn says: "Some guys aren't quick to accept him." Jason begins to work with Dr. Natalie Pierce (Emily Swallow), a physiologist who extends warfighter longevity.

Family Drama

While Jason struggles to accept that his adolescent children don't need him as much as they once did, his brother-in-arms Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.) "decides to make a bold career choice" for the benefit of his own brood, Glenn hints.

Seal Team, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 2, 9/8c, CBS

S.W.A.T.

The mean streets of L.A. are nothing compared to raising a teen! When he's not battling bad guys, SWAT team sergeant Hondo Harrelson will "grow into" his role as guardian for troubled Darryl (Deshae Frost), exec producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas says.

Trouble Ahead

In Season 3, "our team will take on dangerous situations they have not faced before," says Thomas. Among them: tracking down an assassin in Tokyo, facing off with a murderous cult and going undercover to stop a counterfeiting operation.

New Faces

The first mission — stopping deadly urban drone strikes — connects the unit to LAPD lieutenant Piper Lynch (Amy Farrington), who's assigned by the mayor as a tactical consultant to SWAT. Thomas also promises "a few surprises."

Family Drama

A health crisis forces Hondo "to reconcile past issues involving his family," Thomas teases. Could that have something to do with his estranged dad (Obba Babatundé), who moves in? Oh, and Hondo gets a new girlfriend too!

S.W.A.T., Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 2, 10/9c, CBS