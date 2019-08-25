3 Reasons to Stream 'S.W.A.T.' on Hulu Ahead of the Third Season

Hit action series S.W.A.T. returns to CBS for Season 3 October 2, which means there's plenty of time to catch up if you missed the sophomore installment, coming to Hulu at the end of August.

Here's what the thrilling season offers:

Sky-high drama

The premiere kicks off with L.A.'s Special Weapons and Tactics leader Hondo, (Shemar Moore), and his team on the roof of a skyscraper trying to prevent a helicopter, containing a kidnapped child, from taking off. When it does go airborne, cop Luca (Kenny Johnson) grabs onto the skids and is left hanging.

The sequence is "spectacular," boasts exec producer Shawn Ryan. "It's not CGI — we filmed it from a second helicopter!"

Copycat villains

The gang goes up against a criminal organization that's mimicking the Symbionese Liberation Army, radicals from the 1970s responsible for kidnapping heiress Patty Hearst. The standoff between the criminals and the S.W.A.T. team "becomes a longer battle than they're used to," Ryan says.

Great guest stars

Grey's Anatomy actress Debbie Allen pops up as Hondo's mom, and Battlestar Galactica's Tricia Helfer plays a Fed.

S.W.A.T., Season 2 Streaming, Friday, August 30, Hulu

S.W.A.T., Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 2, 10/9c, CBS