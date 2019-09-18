What's Next on 'Chicago Fire,' 'Med' & 'P.D.'? Disaster, Killers & New Characters

Chicago's first responders are returning for new, must-watch seasons.

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. all ended in dramatic fashion in May. Read on to find out what to expect as each aims to resolve a crazy cliffhanger and introduce new stories to come in the 2019-2020 season.

Chicago Fire

Season 8 begins seconds after May's cliffhanger that left members of Firehouse 51 trapped in a factory conflagration with a boiler about to blow. Most endangered: Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), and Emily Foster (Annie Ilonzeh).

"We're going to see, in a way we haven't before, the effect such [a disaster] could have on a firehouse," says exec producer Derek Haas.

The fallout leads to a potential new hire, Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende). "He's charismatic, energetic, and a shot in the arm," Haas says. Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) want him in 51, "but his eagerness and daredevil behavior could be drawbacks."

Chicago Med

Exiting heart surgeon Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) appears in one last episode, the Season 5 opener, when we learn if spurned colleague Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling) deliberately killed his ailing father.

Don't panic — a new hot doc is already on call: trauma surgeon Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains), "an easygoing Southern boy," exec producer Andrew Schneider says. "Women love him, and he loves women."

Unfortunately, life is anything but easy for the ladies at Med. Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) was injured in a car crash with former fiancé Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss); we learn to what extent early on. Nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and on-off boyfriend Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) deal with a possible pregnancy, while her boss Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) is diagnosed with breast cancer. No contest who's tougher in that fight.

Chicago P.D.

Who killed corrupt police superintendent and mayor-elect Brian Kelton (John C. McGinley)? That's the question at the start of Season 7.

Intelligence Unit head Det. Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) was seen driving from the scene of the crime — even his second-in-command, Det. Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), is suspicious. Other suspects include Det. Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda, who is not returning) and Kelton's deputy Katherine Brennan (Anne Heche), whom he was blackmailing.

"By the end of the first show, you will know," says exec producer Rick Eid.

Amid this maelstrom comes two new characters: Jason Crawford (Prison Break's Paul Adelstein), who takes over for Kelton as interim superintendent, and undercover specialist Vanessa Rojas (Lisseth Chavez). A onetime foster kid, "she's raw, talented, and street-smart," Eid says. She should fit right in.

And mark your calendars for October 16's three-show crossover between Fire, Med, and P.D. Let's hope casualties are limited.

Chicago Med, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC