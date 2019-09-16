How Nic Handles Her Family Tragedy in 'The Resident' Season 3

Beep…beep…beeeeeeeeeeeeep.

When last we saw the staff of Atlanta's fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, cocky but caring Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) was frantically trying to revive someone who had flatlined. Was it girlfriend Nic's (Emily VanCamp) formerly estranged father, Kyle (Corbin Bernsen), who had just come out of surgery? Or Nic's sister, Jessie (Julianna Guill), to whom Kyle had donated a kidney?

According to The Resident executive producer Todd Harthan, the Season 3 opener wastes no time addressing the tragedy. "That's the big emotional core in our premiere," he says, adding that no matter what happens, Nic is a survivor. "It doesn't take long for her to get back up and refocus."

The nurse, like the rest of her Chastain colleagues, will need her wits about her now. The hospital's new owners put a focus on profits over patients, which will test our heroes' values. And a new neurosurgeon (Rosewood's Morris Chestnut) recruited by the corporate overlords arrives.

"Will he be the kind of doctor who has a massive ego and very little empathy?" Harthan ponders. "That's going to be something we tease in the first batch of episodes."

The Resident, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 8/7c, Fox