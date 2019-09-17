'black-ish' EP Teases Pops in Love, Updates on Junior's College Plans & More

The hit comedy black-ish stays the funny-yet-thoughtful course in Season 6 as the upscale Johnsons continue to veer from comedic situations to cultural commentary.

Executive producer Courtney Lilly previews some family happenings.

Pops in Love

"Pops dates somebody age-appropriate," Lilly says of the notorious younger-woman-chasing lothario (Laurence Fishburne), who — surprise! — introduces his new fiancée, judge Lynette (Loretta Devine).

"This story is really about Pops becoming a better man and how hard that is for Dre [Anthony Anderson]," Lilly says. "He doesn't believe his father is capable of change because if he was, why didn't he change when Dre needed him?"

Junior Extends His Gap Year

Dre's eldest son (Marcus Scribner) won't go to college and thus suffers lean times…and his mom's disapproval. "Last season, Bow [Tracee Ellis Ross] was not on board with this," Lilly says. "He's going to need her support."

Jack Grows Up

The typically cheery tween (Miles Brown) finds things don't always go his way. Says Lilly, "The easy kid becomes a little more difficult."

black-ish, Season 6 premiere, September 24, 9:30/8:30c, ABC