'Madam Secretary' Adds Wentworth Miller for Final Season

Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) is going to be running into some trouble in her presidency on Madam Secretary.

Wentworth Miller has been cast in the recurring role of Senator Mark Hanson, "a ruthless politician who hates the fact that [she] has been elected president," TVLine reported. This is bad news for Elizabeth, since he's chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee — which means "he's a major power broker who has substantial influence on Capitol Hill."

Michael Patrick Thornton has also been cast in a recurring role. His Captain Evan Moore is Henry's (Tim Daly) chief of staff — Henry is now First Gentleman — and an Army veteran. He served in Iraq, and he's in a wheelchair after an encounter with an IED on his fourth tour.

Almost two years will have passed when the final 10 episodes pick up with Elizabeth in the White House. And while we can look forward to seeing what these new characters mean for the McCords, some of the series regulars won't be returning in the same capacity. Keith Carradine (President Dalton) will be in at least one episode, while future appearances from Sara Ramirez (Kat), Sebastian Arcelus (Jay), Geoffrey Arend (Matt), Kathrine Herzer (Alison), and Evan Roe (Jason) will depend on their schedules.

Furthermore, Kevin Rahm (Mike B) was upped to series regular for the end of the series, and Blake (Erich Bergen) has a new job. We'll have to wait and see how either of them deals with Elizabeth's new problem — Senator Hanson.

Madam Secretary, Sixth and Final Season Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 10/9c, CBS