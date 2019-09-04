‘Madam Secretary’ Season 6: Which Characters Are Returning for the Final Episodes? (PHOTOS)

Expect to see Blake have a new job with Elizabeth now president.

Arcelus is no longer a series regular, but he may appear, depending on his schedule.

Arend is no longer a series regular, but he may appear, depending on his schedule.

While he’s no longer a series regular, he will appear in at least one episode.

Herzer is no longer a series regular, but she may appear, depending on her schedule.

Roe is no longer a series regular, but he may appear, depending on his schedule.

Ramirez is no longer a series regular, but she may guest star in the final season.

Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) has a new job in Madam Secretary‘s final season, and with that comes new statuses for some of the characters.

The CBS drama returns for the 10-episode Season 6 in October, and things will look a bit different (and not just because Elizabeth is in a bigger — and much more important — office). We already knew that Sara Ramirez will not be back as a series regular, but TVLine reported that’s not the only change to the cast now that Elizabeth is president after a two-year time jump.

Madam Secretary, Sixth and Final Season, Sunday, October 6, 10/9c, CBS