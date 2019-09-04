‘Madam Secretary’ Season 6: Which Characters Are Returning for the Final Episodes? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
6 Comments
Madam Secretary S6 characters
Sarah Shatz/CBS; Mark Schafer/CBS; Jeff Neumann/CBS
Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) in Madam Secreatory - 'Better Angels'
Sarah Shatz/CBS

Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni)

Sara Ramirez as Kat Sandoval in Madam Secretary - 'Ready'
Jeff Neumann/CBS

Kat Sandoval (Sara Ramirez)

Ramirez is no longer a series regular, but she may guest star in the final season.

Evan Roe as Jason McCord in Madame Secretary - 'Carrying the Gold'
Jeff Neumann/CBS

Jason McCord (Evan Roe)

Roe is no longer a series regular, but he may appear, depending on his schedule.

Kathrine Herzer as Alison McCord in Madam Secretary - 'Better Angels'
Mark Schafer/CBS

Alison McCord (Kathrine Herzer)

Herzer is no longer a series regular, but she may appear, depending on her schedule.

Wallis Currie-Wood as Stephanie 'Stevie' McCord in Madam Secretary - 'Better Angels'
Mark Schafer/CBS

Stephanie “Stevie” McCord (Wallis Currie-Wood)

Zeljko Ivanek as Russell Jackson in Madam Secretary - 'Proxy War'
Sarah Shatz/CBS

Russell Jackson (Željko Ivanek)

Madame Secretary - 'Better Angels' - Keith Carradine as President Conrad Dalton
Mark Schafer/CBS

President Conrad Dalton (Keith Carradine)

While he’s no longer a series regular, he will appear in at least one episode.

Erich Bergen as Blake Moran and Patina Miller as Daisy Grant in Madam Secretary - 'Better Angels'
Mark Schafer/CBS

Daisy Grant (Patina Miller)

Patina Miller as Daisy Grant and Geoffrey Arend as Matt Mahoney in Madam Secretary - 'Better Angels'
Sarah Shatz/CBS

Matt Mahoney (Geoffrey Arend)

Arend is no longer a series regular, but he may appear, depending on his schedule.

Sebastian Arcelus as Jay Whitman in Madam Secretary - 'Something Better'
Mark Schafer/CBS

Jay Whitman (Sebastian Arcelus)

Arcelus is no longer a series regular, but he may appear, depending on his schedule.

Erich Bergen as Blake Moran in Madam Secretary - 'The Common Defense'
Mark Schafer/CBS

Blake Moran (Erich Bergen)

Expect to see Blake have a new job with Elizabeth now president.

Kevin Rahm as Mike B in Madam Secretary - 'Carrying the Gold'
Jeff Neumann/CBS

Mike B. (Kevin Rahm)

Rahm has been upped to series regular for the final season.

Proxy War - Tim Daly
Sarah Shatz/CBS

Henry McCord (Tim Daly)

Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) has a new job in Madam Secretary‘s final season, and with that comes new statuses for some of the characters.

The CBS drama returns for the 10-episode Season 6 in October, and things will look a bit different (and not just because Elizabeth is in a bigger — and much more important — office). We already knew that Sara Ramirez will not be back as a series regular, but TVLine reported that’s not the only change to the cast now that Elizabeth is president after a two-year time jump.

Click through the gallery above to see who’s returning for the final episodes, plus find out who’s no longer a series regular and who’s been promoted.

Madam Secretary, Sixth and Final Season, Sunday, October 6, 10/9c, CBS

