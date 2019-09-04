'Married at First Sight' Sneak Peek: Matt & Amber Prepare for Decision Day (VIDEO)

It's almost time for Decision Day in Married at First Sight Season 9, and at least one couple has some serious thinking to do.

Will Matt and Amber stay together or split? TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the couple preparing to go their separate ways before the big moment. Things may have been rocky between them this season, but it's still an emotional goodbye.

He joins her as she packs her bags. "I'm feeling emotional," Amber admits in a testimonial. "It's time for me to really go think about things and reflect. Matt and I have gone through a lot, but it's so good when we're together."

But Decision Day means reality is setting in, both admit, and that means they have to decide what comes next for their relationship. Will the time apart do them both some good?

Amber has said before she's uncertain if she loves Matt, but watch the clip above to see what she has to say about her feelings for him as she prepares to leave.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, Lifetime