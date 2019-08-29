'NCIS' Season 17 Premiere Trailer: Who Wants Ziva & Gibbs Dead? (VIDEO)

The treats just keep coming for fans of NCIS — and especially fans of Cote de Pablo and her character, Ziva David — ahead of the Season 17 premiere.

Not only is de Pablo back for more episodes than expected, we've gotten to see photos of her with Gibbs (Mark Harmon) from "Out of the Darkness," and now, CBS has released a trailer teasing what to expect from Ziva's return.

As she warned Gibbs at the end of Season 16, he's in danger, and now we're finding out why. "There is a woman," Ziva tells him as they go on the run after someone shoots up his basement. "She wants me dead. And now she's after you." But stopping her is going to be difficult considering she has no idea who she is.

"If you had the chance for one more minute with your daughter, wouldn't you do anything?" Ziva asks Gibbs. Will she be able to get back to her daughter?

Watch the trailer above to see what's coming up in the premiere, including how the team reacts to the news that Ziva's alive.

According to the logline for the Season 17 premiere, "Ziva surprises Gibbs with a cryptic warning, prompting him to question why she remained underground for years while being presumed dead by family and friends, and what led to her return."

NCIS, Season 17 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 8/7c, CBS

