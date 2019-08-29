'How To Get Away With Murder' Casts 'When They See Us' Marsha Stephanie Blake for Season 6

How To Get Away With Murder is going to be re-addressing some long-running story points in its final season, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see new faces when the show returns next month.

“We’re also going to have many great guest stars,” Pete Nowalk, the show’s executive producer/creator tells TV Insider exclusively. “One I’m most excited about is Marsha Stephanie Blake, who has received an Emmy nomination [for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie] for When They See Us [for playing Linda McCray]. She plays a great mystery role.”

As many of the characters on the show have been directly involved with unresolved murders and killings over the years, Nowalk says the show will be revisiting those plot points before court is adjourned.

“Every crime [that’s been committed] will come up for grabs, be answered for, and will have to be paid for,” he previews. “Each character will have to decide what they’re willing to do and to see if they’re willing to sell other people out.”

How To Get Away With Murder, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 10/9c, ABC